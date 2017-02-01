Walker to unveil rural schools funding plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is set to announce a plan that he says will "dramatically" help rural Wisconsin schools.

Walker planned stops at three schools Wednesday in Wauzeka, Hilbert and Crandon to unveil his proposal that will be part of the state budget he releases next week.

Walker is expected to target sparsity aid for rural schools, transportation aid, expanding broadband internet access, administrative efficiency and initiatives to "improve the teacher pipeline."

Rural schools have been advocating for years for more money to address teacher shortages, declining enrollment, increasing transportation costs and to make investments in technology such as high-speed internet access.

Public schools, including those in rural parts of the state, have been pushing for more money and an increase in revenue limits to keep the funding in the classroom.