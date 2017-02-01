Police search for driver after vehicle found in Swift Creek

La Crosse (WXOW) - La Crosse Police and La Crosse Dive Rescue are looking for the driver of a car that was found in Swift Creek early Wednesday morning.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the driver has not been located.

According to a statement from the department, they got a call at 1:47 a.m. that there was a small car partially submerged in the creek near 200 Jackson Street.

Their investigation showed that the car was headed west on Jackson and lost control as it was making a turn on Norplex Drive. The vehicle went off the road and over the embankment and onto the ice.

Police and dive rescue were able to recover the vehicle, but have not been able to find the driver, who has not been identified.

The search is continuing Wednesday morning in that area.

Friends of the driver originally called police after they became separated at a traffic light while following the car. They weren't able to find the vehicle and driver after that time.