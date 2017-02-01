LATEST: Man identified in fatal crash on I-94 near Menomonie

Dunn County (WQOW) – On Tuesday shortly after 9 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on I-94, westbound in Dunn County near Menomonie.

Officials said 36-year-old Clint Earl Huff, from Franklin, Kentucky, was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck with a large goose neck flatbed trailer that was loaded with industrial fans when he lost control and slid down the road. They said the pickup truck hit a 2009 Volvo Semi Tractor before it later went into the ditch. Authorities said the pickup truck's trailer landed on top of it.

State patrol said Huff was pinned in the vehicle and died on scene. The semi truck driver, 67-year-old Laurence R. Hartl, from Naperville, Illinois, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.