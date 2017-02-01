Chippewa Valley Muslims react to Pres. Trump's new immigration plan

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A shooting at a Canadian mosque Sunday night, and President Trump's new immigration orders, have the attention of Muslims in the Chippewa Valley, but they said they aren't overly concerned because of the support they feel in our community.



Mahmoud Ahmed, the president of the Islamic Society in Altoona, said there are between 60 to 70 Muslim families in the Eau Claire area, and we interact with many of them on a daily basis without even knowing it. Ahmed said many have prominent positions, such as doctors and lawyers, among others.



Ahmed acknowledged that an attack could happen at any time, but they will not be taking any extra precautions locally because the community is so welcoming to Muslim families.



He said the Muslim faith is very similar to other faiths in the country, but they get lumped together with people who have distorted ideologies who commit terrorist acts. "It is a very peaceful religion," Ahmed said. "It promotes harmony, love acceptance, tolerance. I find no difference between Islam and great American values."



Ahmed said he feels President Trump's immigration plan is based on love for the country and wanting to keep it safe, but that America is home to many Muslims, who do not partake in harmful actions, so they should not be punished.