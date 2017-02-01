Auction sells hundreds of items at former Mega East building

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Wednesday, bargain buyers got their hands on some items you wouldn't find at a typical garage sale.



An on-site auction was held at the old Mega East building, located off of South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. News 18 reported the business closed after the Gordy's and Mega partnership was announced in early 2016.



Starting Wednesday morning, 650 items, including everything you can find in a store like freezers, shelving and even check out lanes, were put on the auction block until everything was sold.



Auctioneers said more than 130 people, many who are small business owners, attended and were looking to find a deal on used equipment. "This is not something everyone needs. People don't need a check lane in their living room," said auctioneer Paul McCartan. "It just gives an opportunity for store owners from any distance to come in. This stuff is pretty nice, a lot of it is pretty new so that sure helps a bunch."



The auction company said it is their understanding that a new tenant is going to be moving into the building, but when we reached out to Commonweal Development, the company that manages the property, staff would not comment on the subject.