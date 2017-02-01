Health Officials: Flu more prevalent in Eau Claire Co. this year compared to last

Now that it's February, love is officially in the air, but health officials say so is the flu.



The Eau Claire City-County Health Department told News 18 on Wednesday we're in the heart of flu season, which started back in October 2016. Staff said this year's flu seems to be more prevalent that last year's, but it isn't nearly as bad as it was a couple of years ago.



There have been 14 people hospitalized in Eau Claire County because of the flu so far, and officials said we're not quite out of the woods. "We normally see our peak sometime in January, February," said Nursing Supervisor Paulette Magur. "Until we see it going back down again, we really don't know what this year is going to bring us."



Officials said the strain of flu they're seeing in most people this season is one that is covered by the vaccination. So, they encourage anyone who hasn't already received a flu shot to get one.