Man sentenced for animal abuse in Eau Claire

A man accused of abusing his friend's small dog in Eau Claire will spend two years on probation.

That's the sentence handed down Tuesday for David W. Anderson. The dog's owner told police in February 2016 that Anderson was in a bad mood, so she left her apartment. She returned to find her chihuahua named, Virgil, nearly lifeless, and it had to be put down.

Anderson said the dog fell off a couch, but a vet said the dog's skull fracture was not consistent with falling onto a carpeted floor. As part of his sentence Anderson was also ordered to pay restitution.