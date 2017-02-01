Healthy eating trends increase demand for bison meat in Wisconsin

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - When thinking of Wisconsin farms, cows, corn, and other crops may come to mind, but healthy eating trends created an increasing demand for more bison producers in the area.

Kyle Wathke, a bison producer just south of Eau Claire, represents one of about 2,600 private bison farms, according to the National Bison Association.

"Usually it is just smaller herds like this around the area," Wathke said.

Wathke often has a helping hand from his daughter and stepdaughter. Emma Wathke, 6, said they normally feed the bison herd hay at night during the winter months. In the summer months, they typically have 30-40 acres of pasture for grazing.

"Usually if you keep their bellies happy, they are a pretty content animal," Kyle Wathke said. "They don't give me too many problems."

Wathke grew up in agriculture, but he bought bison on a whim.

"We started 17 years ago or so," Wathke said. "They had a sale just down the road at Equity Livestock Auction. I just went to check it out not intending to buy anything, but came home with two of them and just started from there."

He now has about 33 bison in the herd.

"Every year, it keeps on getting a little bit bigger, and we try to make some improvements and stuff to the farm as we go along," Wathke said.

A year ago, he brought a bison to Augusta Meats. Wathke said he has known the owner, Ralph Knuth, for quite a while, and they started talking about bison meat. Knuth said he would like to try selling it out of his store one day.

"It's good people and good animals." Knuth said. "It is really neat to get to do that."

Knuth said he sells and processes a little bit of everything at Augusta Meats, but wanted to try bison to let people know he could handle animals like that. He said he does not know of any other places in the area that offer bison meat.

"It turned out really good for me, so I am going to continue carrying it," Knuth said. "Bison is a healthy meat. It is a good-tasting meat. For people who have high cholesterol, it is really good for them to have something that they can eat that wont hurt them."



The National Bison Association said for 100 grams of cooked bison meat, there are about 2.5 grams of fat. The association said in comparison, beef has more than 10 grams of fat.

"Essentially, it is a wild animal, so the meat doesn't marble like that of a beef," Wathke said.

Knuth said the meat has a naturally-seasoned taste, so no spices are needed when cooking bison meat.

Bison producers said they are offering healthy options while bringing diversity to Wisconsin's farmland.

"A lot of times when they get done eating, we'll just sit with them. They are kind of a fascinating animal," Wathke said.

The Wisconsin Bison Producers Association said the demand for bison meat continues to outpace production.

While the terms "bison" and "buffalo" are often used interchangeably, the Wisconsin Bison Producers Association said the American Buffalo is not true to its name. The association said its closest relative is the European Bison, not the buffalo of Asia or Africa.