Eau Claire rally held to support immigrants, refugees

Eau Claire (WQOW)- President Trump's executive order temporarily barring refugees and immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries has sparked demonstrations across the country. On Wednesday the same was taking place in downtown Eau Claire.

Over 400 people gathered at the Universalist Unitarian Church Wednesday night for a rally titled 'A Welcoming Eau Claire.' Organizers said the event was about showing support for immigrants and refugees and standing with them in solidarity, not just locally, but all across the nation. Several local immigrants and refugees spoke at the rally, talking about their experiences in Eau Claire.

It was also aimed at local leaders in an effort to urge them to declare Eau Claire as a welcoming city. At the rally a declaration was unveiled and the community was asked to sign it. Organizers plan to share that declaration with local leaders, like members of the city council and county board.

"If we don't get together with people who are welcoming and loving and patient and forgiving, under present circumstances we can become very isolated and angry and bitter and depressed. This helps us keep going," said Curt Rohland who attended Wednesday's rally.

"It takes citizens continuing to speak out and to tell their representatives that they choose love over hate and that they want to see a city that's welcoming to all people, including immigrants," said Eau Claire City Council Member Kate Beaton.

Several members of the city council, Eau Claire County Board and Eau Claire School Board were at the rally. Beaton said they hope to have a proclamation that acknowledges Eau Claire as a welcoming city drafted and ready to take to the full council in the next few months.

News 18 spoke with members of the community who planned to stand outside the same church in support of Trump's executive order, although no one showed up. Cory Klicko, who helped organized the planned protest, said the order isn't about banning immigrants or refugees, it's about creating a better vetting system to keep the country safe.

"It's not that we don't want immigrants here or refugees, but we don't want illegals here and we don't want terrorists here. Just like with the wall it's not a racist thing, it's to stop illegals from coming in. We can't pick and choose when we want to be legal and when we don't want to be legal," said Klicko.

Klicko said he's not sure why the people who said they'd be there didn't show up, but he plans to be at any future rallies because he believes in standing up for the security of our nation.