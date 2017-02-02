College Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Hallee Hoeppner leads a balanced Blugolds effort in a win over UW-Stout Hallee Hoeppner leads a balanced Blugolds effort in a win over UW-Stout

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   95
UW-STOUT   91
UWEC: George Diekelman 25 points, Sean Miller 16, Deondre Lucas 15
UWST: John Keefe 21 points, John Lahti 17, Keegan Dickson 16
Blugolds: 5-4 (16-5), Blue Devils: 4-5 (13-8)

UW-LA CROSSE   59
UW-RIVER FALLS   73
UWRF: Devin Buckley 19 points, Alex Herink & Matt Keller 16 each
Eagles: 2-7 (10-10), Falcons: 8-0 (18-1)

UW-WHITEWATER   68
UW-PLATTEVILLE   64
Warhawks: 6-3 (17-3), Pioneers: 1-8 (8-12)

UW-STEVENS POINT   69
UW-OSHKOSH   68
Pointers: 4-5 (9-8), Titans: 5-4 (12-8)

===========
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-STOUT   67
UW-EAU CLAIRE   83
UWST: Jenna Goldsmith 18 points, Bailey Diersen 14, Kyncaide Diedrich 11
UWEC: Hallee Hoeppner 17 points, Anna Graaskamp 16, Maddie Dunathan & Arien Brennan 12 each
Blue Devils: 2-7 (6-14), Blugolds: 5-4 (11-9)

UW-RIVER FALLS   43
UW-LA CROSSE   62
Falcons: 1-8 (6-14), Eagles: 5-4 (11-9)

UW-PLATTEVILLE   59
UW-WHITEWATER   76
Pioneers: 2-7 (6-14), Warhawks: 8-1 (18-2)

UW-OSHKOSH   60
UW-STEVENS POINT   55
Titans: 8-1 (18-2), Pointers: 5-4 (13-7)

