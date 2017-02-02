Search continues for driver of vehicle in creek

La Crosse (WXOW) -- La Crosse Police have released information on the driver of a vehicle found partially submerged in Swift Creek Wednesday morning.

He's identified as Justin S. McElwain, 22. He's described as a white male, 5'8", weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a panda on the front, black jacket, jeans and maroon colored high top shoes.

They ask if you have any information on McElwain, please contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962.

La Crosse Police and La Crosse Dive Rescue are looking for the driver of a car that was found in Swift Creek early Wednesday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the driver has not been located.

According to a statement from the department, they got a call at 1:47 a.m. that there was a small car partially submerged in the creek near 200 Jackson Street.

Their investigation showed that the car was headed west on Jackson and lost control as it was making a turn on Norplex Drive. The vehicle went off the road and over the embankment and onto the ice.

Police and dive rescue were able to recover the vehicle, but have not been able to find the driver, who has not been identified.

LCFD Division Chief Jeff Murphy said they began searching where the vehicle went into the water and worked their way outward.

"At this point we use some on duty staff and depending on the information we get, we'll allocate more resources. We've asked for the assistance from the La Crosse County Dive Team as well as the DNR to use some of their equipment and assist with the search as well," said Murphy.

Multiple boats were in the water, comprised of about 10 people using specialized equipment to search the water.

"We use a side sonar with our boats, then we also have the ability to put the divers in the water if there's something that we need to get a closer look. Then we've also asked the DNR to bring their underwater craft and look around with that as well," added Murphy.

Friends of the driver originally called police after they became separated at a traffic light while following the car. They weren't able to find the vehicle and driver after that time.

Murphy said the dive team searched until sunset on Wednesday evening. From there, they plan on convening, discussing what they know, and developing a plan of action for Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the accident or driver is urged to contact the police department.