UW-Eau Claire 43rd Viennese Ball to be held in April

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An annual ball is still a few months away, but you'll be able to buy your tickets today.

UW-Eau Claire is hosting its 43rd annual Viennese Ball on April 7 and 8, both days from 6:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. On its website, the university started selling its tickets on Thursday at 8 a.m. The Viennese Ball is an event that celebrates the history of Vienna, Austria with live music, dancing and food.

