Harley-Davidson executives to meet with President Trump

Washington - On Thursday, February 2, executives from Harley-Davidson will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump.
President Trump was originally scheduled to visit the company's plant in Menominee Falls on the 2nd, although Harley-Davidson and the Trump administration said the visit was never officially planned. There was speculation that the visit was canceled in anticipation of protests at the plant.
"As a proud U.S. manufacturer for more than 114 years, and as a company that values freedom and unity, we look forward to talking with the president about Harley-Davidson and the future of U.S. manufacturing," the company said in a statement.
