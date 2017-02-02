Smokeless tobacco products recalled after metal fragments found in batches

(WAOW) - U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company is voluntarily recalling some of its smokeless tobacco products that were manufactured in its Franklin Park, Illinois facility.
The recall was made after the company received eight complaints from customers who claimed metal objects were found in some canisters.
No injuries were reported, but complaints have been received from Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio. The products were distributed all over the US.
"The majority of USSTC’s cans are not affected, including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut in a fiberboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can," the FDA said Wednesday.
The company advises wholesalers and retailers to separate the recalled products from store inventory.
The following products have been recalled:
Cope Brand Products
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
Copenhagen Brand Products
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
Husky Brand Products
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
Skoal Brand Products
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
