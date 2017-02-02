Free tuition proposed for first-generation transfers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- University of Wisconsin-Madison officials want to provide at least a year of free tuition to students who transfer from one of several two-year colleges and who would be the first in their family to get a degree.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to announce the proposal during a meeting of UW System regents Thursday. The plan would require new funding in the 2017-2019 state budget.
The State Journal reports UW-Madison is also changing the contracts that guarantee admission for students at two-year UW Colleges and certain technical schools. Students would be required to maintain a higher grade point average and provide better information about the classes required to get into the Madison campus.
University officials have not said how much the proposal would cost.
