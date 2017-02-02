Rescued pig blamed for fire at animal office

Starr, South Carolina (CNN) - A rescued pig might be to blame for a fire that destroyed the home of an animal control officer in South Carolina. Now the community is pitching in to help out the family.

While sifting to find keepsakes in the soot and rubble, Fern, the rescue pig, watches in her favorite spot where her house used to stand.

Jamie Turner, an animal control officer for Anderson County Animal Control, said Fern is a super sweet pet. “We fell in love with her, so we decided to keep her."

On Saturday, January 28, while Turner and her family were out they got a call that their home was on fire. "It fell into her straw and caught her house on fire,” Turner said.

They believe Fern somehow knocked her heat light down. The flames sparked and spread.

"It's definitely a hard, hard thing to deal with,” Turner said.

Turner said they lost mostly everything inside including multiple family pets. "They are just like furry family members, like, they can't be replaced,” Turner said. “This is the first time in my life I have not had a dog."

Thankfully Fern and several other rescue animals made it out alive, Turner said. "We are just keeping a close eye on her. Keeping prayers that she will stick with us."

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office put the family up in a hotel, started a GoFundMe and made a donation location here to help them get back on their feet.

Turner said there's been a lot of support from clothing donations for her baby and people volunteering to help fix her fence to keep the animals in.

"Just thankful that we are blessed the way that we have been,” Turner said.

Soon, for Fern's well-being, they will move her to another farm with other pigs and then they'll start rebuilding their home.