Wisconsin Sport Show underway in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – An annual sports show is underway in Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin Sport Show will be held at the Menards Conference Center on March 17 through 19. Event organizers said tickets are on sale starting Thursday, which can be purchased online or at select stores in the area.

They said more than 150 exhibitors will be at the event, including Canadian resorts and lodges, fishing charters, hunting outfitters, outdoor retail sales, RVs, ATVs, boats and pontoons, docks and lifts, conservation organizations and hunting dogs.

Event organizers said there will also be fishing, hunting and dog presentations and demonstrations on-site. They said the World Champion Chainsaw Carvers will be doing live chainsaw carving demonstrations, and a catch-n-release trout pond will also be on-site.

The Wisconsin Sport Show open as follows:

-Friday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $6 in advance for ages 12 and older, or $8 at the door. Children 11 and under are free.

WQOW is a proud sponsor of the Wisconsin Sport Show.