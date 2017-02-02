Project SEARCH helps young adults with disabilities receive career training in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Graduating from high school can be a scary transition as young adults leave for higher education or start applying for first jobs, but it can be even more challenging for those living with developmental disabilities.

For the first time since September 2016, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has teamed up with Project SEARCH, a program that helps young adults with developmental disabilities prepare for work. The program teaches interns employability skills through job training, classroom work and career exploration.

Alberto Larabee, 22, was among Mayo Clinic Health System's first interns in Project SEARCH. He first started working security, monitoring cameras and writing tickets as a part of parking enforcement.

"Now, I'm working with the bio-med guys and UHS people," Alberto said. "It is really fun to work with these guys because they are always so funny."

Alberto will try three different careers for 10 weeks. His parents, Mike and Lynne Larabee, said he has enjoyed all of the rotations. "It gives him an opportunity to try different things because every part-time job he has had, he's liked and wanted to do," Lynne said.

Alberto said he especially enjoys fixing machines and taking apart equipment because he has always been a hands-on person. Alberto works every day to overcome his intellectual disability.

"We don't know the exact causes of all of Alberto's needs," Lynne said. "He was born in the Philippines, and we know he was very malnourished, and so the assumption has always been that the malnourishment created some delays."

Mike and Lynne brought Alberto home when he was almost three-years-old. "He walked in like he owned the place, and he's been a part of our lives ever since," Mike said. The Larabees have another son, Jacob, who is 29.

With help from Project SEARCH, Alberto hopes to find a full-time job and live on his own. His parents said he is already very independent, getting himself up in the mornings and driving himself to work.

"I didn't ever doubt myself on doing this," Alberto said. "With or without a disability, I can still work with stuff."

Alberto said he was especially excited to start Project SEARCH when he learned his previous teacher at Memorial High School, Tim Burns, is now an instructor with the program.

"I was just excited to see him and joke around with him again," Alberto said.

Burns said he has seen Alberto grow through the program.

"Just his independence and his growth has been incredible to watch," Burns said "It is important for every individual here to have purpose. Project SEARCH is a great program to help our interns develop those job skills, interpersonal skills, and help them find their purpose in life."

His parents said Project SEARCH has made Alberto more confident and self-aware of his capabilities. "I see him knowing he needs to work on asking questions when he doesn't understand," Lynne said.

Once Alberto finishes the program in May, Burns and his and family hope this will prove how much he can do. "That's the cool part for me is changing public opinion about people with disabilities," Mike said.

Mayo Clinic Health System said it already has all 12 of its interns selected for September 2017. More information about the program can be found on the Project SEARCH - Eau Claire Facebook page, or by contacting Tim Burns, a Project SEARCH instructor, at 715-450-4433.