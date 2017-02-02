UPDATE: Another arrest made in Thorp drug investigation

Thorp (WQOW) - An additional arrest has been made in connection to a recent drug investigation in the City of Thorp.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Wayland D. Johns for the manufacture and delivery of amphetamine. Authorities said Johns was arrested in Chippewa County and taken to the Clark County Jail Thursday evening.

The sheriff's department said John's arrest was in direct connection with the drug investigation that resulted in recent search warrants in Thorp.

Johns is currently being held in the Clark County Jail until his initial appearance.

Thorp (WQOW) – Area law enforcement have made arrests in connection with search warrants in the City of Thorp.