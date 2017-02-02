UPDATE: Another arrest made in Thorp drug investigation

Thorp (WQOW) - An additional arrest has been made in connection to a recent drug investigation in the City of Thorp.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Wayland D. Johns for the manufacture and delivery of amphetamine. Authorities said Johns was arrested in Chippewa County and taken to the Clark County Jail Thursday evening.
The sheriff's department said John's arrest was in direct connection with the drug investigation that resulted in recent search warrants in Thorp.
Johns is currently being held in the Clark County Jail until his initial appearance.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Thorp (WQOW) – Area law enforcement have made arrests in connection with search warrants in the City of Thorp.
On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Thorp Police Department and the West Central Drug Task Force executed two search warrants at 600 North Washington Street and 303 ½ North Church Street in Thorp.
Police said the search warrants were a result of an ongoing drug investigation by law enforcement. They said four people were arrested and a child was placed in protective custody by Clark County Social Services.
According to court records, 24-year-old Christina M. Dillard was charged on Thursday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of a scheduled narcotic, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Also on Thursday, 24-year-old Saige T. Marten was charged for maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC with intent to deliver, two counts of being in possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping and child neglect.
Police said 28-year-old Nicole A. Spath was arrested for an outstanding warrant. On Thursday, 37-year-old Melinda A. Blasel was charged for maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff's deputies said Dillard, Marten and Blasel are currently being held in the Clark County Jail. They said Dillard received a $1,000 cash bail, Marten received a $7,500 cash bail and Blasel received a $1,000 cash bail. They said Spath posted bond for her warrant and was released on Wednesday.
