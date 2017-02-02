Nestle to expand Eau Claire plant - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Nestle to expand Eau Claire plant

Eau Claire (WQOW) An increase in production has a manufacturing company planning for an expansion at its Eau Claire plant.

In a press release, Nestle announced that the planned expansion is expected to increase production from 100,000 tons to approximately 120,000 tons of infant formulas, medical nutrition products and nutritional drinks. Nestle said the expansion will create additional temporary construction and facility jobs.

