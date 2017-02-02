Nestle to expand Eau Claire plant

In a press release, Nestle announced that the planned expansion is expected to increase production from 100,000 tons to approximately 120,000 tons of infant formulas, medical nutrition products and nutritional drinks. Nestle said the expansion will create additional temporary construction and facility jobs.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.