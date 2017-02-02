Leinenkugel's planning expansion in Milwaukee

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.has submitted plans for an expansion at the company's satellite site in Milwaukee.



The expansion is expected to cost $50 million and create around 40 new jobs.



According to MillerCoors, who owns Leinenkugel's, the company would like to demolish a 93-year-old warehouse and build a new 120,000 square foot processing plant and warehouse on the site. It would be located not far from the MillerCoors main facility in Milwaukee.



The Milwaukee Board of Zoning will consider the expansion at their meeting on February 9.