Fire crews battle blaze at area business

Town of Washington (WQOW) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Wednesday shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Township Fire crews said an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy arrived on scene at Management Select LLC., located on 7621 Prill Road in the Town of Washington, and saw smoke coming from a large shed. Authorities said they could hear small explosions inside the building, which are indicative of an active fire.

Crews said the shed was for commercial use and manufacturing. Crews said fire was contained to an inner room of the building. They said no one had to be evacuated or relocated from the building, and no injuries were reported.

Assisting on-scene were fire departments from Eau Claire, Altoona and Fall Creek. Crews said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.