Prison inmate claims Steven Avery confessed to him about murdering Teresa Halbach

Fox Valley, WI (WQOW) – Our affiliate, WBAY, in Green Bay, reports that a Marinette man, named Joseph Evans, who is currently serving a life sentence for killing his wife, claims he and Steven Avery became friends while at the Wisconsin Secured Prison Facility, located in Boscobel. In letters, Evans claims Avery confessed to him in murdering Teresa Halbach. WBAY reports the letters are posted on the Rockford Advocate Website.

Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were both convicted in 2007 for the 2005 murder of Halbach. In late 2015, the case gained international attention after the Netflix release of “Making a Murderer”. WBAY reports Avery and Dassey are appealing their convictions. Dassey's case is scheduled to be heard by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in late February.

WBAY reports a letter, dated August 25, 2016, states Evans claims Avery told him he killed Halbach, saying, “he would have gotten away with it, if his idiot nephew of his Brendan would not have spoken to the police like he told him not to...” Evans claims Avery lured Halbach into his trailer, forcing her into his bedroom with a knife at her throat. He writes Avery told him to tie Halbach up with a long-sleeved shirt, assaulted and killed her before Dassey even came over to his house. Evans claims Avery told him that Dassey helped him put Halbach's body in the burn pit.

In the letters, Evans claims Avery told him never to speak of their conversations to anyone, and when he is released from prison and sued for wrongful conviction, he would help him out.

WBAY reports that in March 2014, Evans and Avery were transferred on the same day to Waupun Correctional. It states Evans wrote he and Avery “stopped talking about Avery's case because Avery's 'newly appointed attorney doesn't want him talking to anyone about his case, without her being there'.”

WBAY reports that one month after Evans wrote the letter, records showed he requested and was transferred back to the prison in Boscobel. WBAY reports that letters like the ones Evans wrote, claiming Avery has confessed to murder, have come in over the years. It states the letters are turned over to the State Attorney General's Office and investigations are conducted. WBAY reports that the Attorney General's office has no comment on those investigations, and Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, did not respond to requests for comment.