Jim Leonhard Named UW Defensive Coordinator

Madison (WQOW) -- Wisconsin has promoted Jim Leonhard to be the Badgers' new defensive coordinator.



Last season, Leonhard was Wisconsin's secondary coach. The Badgers went on to pick off 22 passes, the 2nd-best in the FBS, and the most by a Wisconsin team since Leonhard played there.



Leonhard is a Flambeau H.S. grad who went to Wisconsin as a walk-on, and left as an All-American. He played ten seasons in the NFL before joining the Badgers coaching staff.