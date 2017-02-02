Jim Leonhard Named UW Defensive Coordinator - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Jim Leonhard Named UW Defensive Coordinator

Posted:
Jim Leonhard (file photo) Jim Leonhard (file photo)

Madison (WQOW) -- Wisconsin has promoted Jim Leonhard to be the Badgers' new defensive coordinator.

Last season, Leonhard was Wisconsin's secondary coach.  The Badgers went on to pick off 22 passes, the 2nd-best in the FBS, and the most by a Wisconsin team since Leonhard played there.

Leonhard is a Flambeau H.S. grad who went to Wisconsin as a walk-on, and left as an All-American.  He played ten seasons in the NFL before joining the Badgers coaching staff.

