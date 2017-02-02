Former UW Coach Jeff Sauer Dies At 73

Madison (WQOW) -- Former Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey coach Jeff Sauer died Thursday morning in Madison after a battle with pancreatic cancer.



Sauer coached the Badgers from 1982 through 2002. His 489 wins over that time are the most for any Wisconsin coach in any sport. Wisconsin won two NCAA titles with Sauer as the head coach. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame last September.



After his time at Wisconsin, Sauer coached the U.S. National Sled Hockey team, as well as the U.S. Deaflyimpics Team. Sauer was also a color commentator on the WIAA State Hockey Tournament broadcasts.



Jeff Sauer was 73 years old.