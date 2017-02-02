Prison ordered for suspect in Eau Claire armed robbery

The man who drove the getaway car during an Eau Claire armed robbery will spend 5 years in prison.

That sentence was handed down this week for Jeffery Green. Earlier this month a jury convicted him for his role in the January 2016 armed robbery of the Birch Street Kwik Trip. Green and his partner, Duane Lau, got away with nearly $700. Lau is serving a 10 year prison sentence.