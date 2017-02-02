Prison ordered for suspect in Eau Claire armed robbery - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Prison ordered for suspect in Eau Claire armed robbery

Posted:
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

The man who drove the getaway car during an Eau Claire armed robbery will spend 5 years in prison.

That sentence was handed down this week for Jeffery Green. Earlier this month a jury convicted him for his role in the January 2016 armed robbery of the Birch Street Kwik Trip. Green and his partner, Duane Lau, got away with nearly $700. Lau is serving a 10 year prison sentence.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.