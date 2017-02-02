Diverse districts across WI lack teachers of color, including Eau Claire & Barron Co.

A recent report shows Wisconsin is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to disparities between white students and students of color. One of the problems -- there aren't enough teachers of color in the state, including in Eau Claire and Barron Counties.



Ayub Ahmed, a Senior at Barron High School, and Karla Lara, a Junior, told News 18 they've only ever had white teachers growing up. Ayub said he's gotten used to it, but their experience is hardly uncommon.



A recent report from the Wisconsin Budget Project shows there are 11 white students to every white teacher in the state. Now compare that to Hispanic students in Wisconsin, where there are 101 students for every 1 Hispanic teacher.



In the Barron Area School District, Superintendent Craig Broeren said about 13% of the student body is made up of minorities. Though all of the teachers there are white.



But he believes a more diverse teaching staff wouldn't just benefit the school's students of color, but the entire Barron School District.



"I think when we have opportunities for more diversity in the classroom, particularly in a district that's already diverse, that's beneficial for kids, all kids," Broeren said. "And that's one of the underpinnings of public education in general."



Ayub and Karla said they've never had a problem with the all-white teaching staff at Barron, but they agree that more diversity in the classroom could do the district good.



"I think just more diverse teachers would be great," Ayub said, "because every ethic -- like the Somali, the Spanish kids, all the other nationalities that we have in Barron, they would have a person that they could relate to, that can share whatever they have, that will understand them."



The report also found if Wisconsin's teaching workforce were to have the same racial composition as its students, districts would need to hire more than 11,000 teachers of color.



Broeren said race doesn't play a factor when it comes to hiring, but he definitely sees the benefits of a more diverse district.



"Having representation of the diverse population we serve in the workforce is something that we would strive for simply because it's a better representation perhaps of society, or our community," he said.



News 18 also reached out to the Eau Claire Area School District who say about 22% of their student body is made up of students of color, but teachers of color make up only 4% of their faculty.