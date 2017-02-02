Pres. Trump's travel ban impacts families in Barron Co.

For a rural community, the Barron Area School District has quite a diverse student body, thanks in large part to the town's Somali immigrant and refugee population.



A population that's still coming to terms with President Trump's recent executive order on immigration. That's because Somalia is 1 of the 7 Muslim-majority countries the President has banned citizens from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.



"There have been families that are directly impacted by that here in the district," Superintendent Craig Broeren told News 18 Thursday. "Whether it be fear or concern about what lies ahead, or actually separation of family members."



Broeren said after the executive order was signed, he asked to staff to pay extra attention to their Somali students in case they were emotional or anxious about it. But he said overall there haven't been any problems.