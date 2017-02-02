Eau Claire Plan Commission to vote on new Caribou Coffee, Einste - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Plan Commission to vote on new Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bagels

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A proposed addition to Eau Claire could be your new one-stop breakfast shop. 

On Monday, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will vote on a site plan for a new Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels location. If approved, the  dual business building will be located on West Clairemont Avenue across from Sacred Heart Hospital, where the Cenex gas station now stands. The proposed site plan also includes a drive-thru.

The plan commission meets on Monday starting at 7:00 p.m. at city hall.

