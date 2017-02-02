Sen. Baldwin, Gov. Walker exchange words over SCOTUS nominee

(WQOW) -- Senate Democrats are beginning to mount opposition to President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. That includes Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), who says she will vote against Judge Neil Gorsuch.



In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sen. Baldwin expressed concerns with Judge Gorsuch's rulings against disabled students, workers, and women's reproductive health.



Democrats are insisting Judge Gorsuch get 60 votes out of 100 in the U.S. Senate to prove he's mainstream enough to be confirmed.



Meanwhile, Republicans are accusing Sen. Baldwin of being a hypocrite because she urged the Senate to approve President Obama's candidate last year. On Thursday, News 18 asked Governor Scott Walker (R-WI) for his opinion on Sen. Baldwin's announcement.



"I think that shows she's part of a radical element of her party who's not even willing to listen to someone. The very thing she asked Republicans to do with the previous nominee," said Gov. Walker. "So she's put party ahead of state and party ahead of country. I think that's unfortunate and I hope enough people will reach out to her and tell her to reconsider like other Senate Democrats are doing."