Are you driving too fast? State patrol urges you to slow down

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Winter weather can be to blame for dangerous travels on the road. But, the Wisconsin State Patrol said that's also an obvious sign to slow down.

Captain Nick Wanink, of the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region, said drivers often blame slippery roads for losing control of their vehicles, but the truth is, they were driving way too fast for conditions. "Driving at the posted speed limit often will be too fast for conditions when there’s ice, snow and slick spots on roadways or when visibility is reduced by snow, sleet and fog," Wanink said. "The speed limit is set for safe driving on dry pavement with good visibility. You might not be able to stop or control your vehicle at the posted speed limit on a slippery road or during hazardous weather."

Wanink said it's common sense to slow down when driving conditions are not safe, but he also said it's the law. "It’s much cheaper, safer and certainly less frightening to maintain control of your vehicle by slowing down," Wanink said.

He said it's illegal to drive at speeds that exceed what is reasonable under existing road conditions. He said drivers are required to adjust their speeds to take into account both the actual and potential hazards due to weather, highway conditions or other traffic. Wanink said a first-time violation of the state law can cost $213.10.