"Miscommunication" led to Skittles spill on Dodge Co. highway, Mars candy company says

NEW YORK (ABC) -- The Mars candy company said miscommunication with a subcontractor led to defective Skittles being scattered across a southern Wisconsin highway.

News of the spill spread quickly after a Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook post showed a road covered in the colorful candy and noted they had fallen off the truck of a farmer who was going to feed them to cattle.

Selling food byproducts for use in animal feed is not uncommon, but Mars had said that the Illinois factory that made the spilled Skittles was not approved to do so. Mars also said that it only sells to third party processors that mix unused candy with other ingredients to make animal feed, not to individual farmers.

Now Mars said the mishap was the result of miscommunication between a vendor that handles its waste management and a subcontractor. The company said it doesn't believe there was "ill intent" and that "corrective action" is being taken. Mars said it can't say for certain whether the candy was given to the subcontractor to be turned into animal feed.

Messages left with a phone number for the farmer, provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's office, were not returned.

Mars has said the Skittles were supposed to be destroyed because a power outage during the manufacturing process left the candies without the "S'' on them.