Gov. Walker, Sen. Baldwin get in Twitter spat

(WAOW) - Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin are engaging in a public battle of words on Twitter.

The spat Thursday centers on Baldwin’s decision not to support President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Walker continued to tweet about it Friday morning, branding Baldwin’s no vote on Gorsuch as “suspicious.”

Walker tweeted that Baldwin is “out of the mainstream” for not meeting with Gorsuch. Baldwin responds, “Your opportunity to weigh in on Gorsuch ended with your short-lived Pres campaign. Focus on fixing WI’s roads and bridges.”

Walker shoots back, “Maybe that plays well in Madison but the rest of the state would like a Senator.”

The online argument comes as both Baldwin and Walker prepare for re-election bids in 2018. Baldwin is running and Walker is expected to seek a third term.

.@TammyBaldwin On Tuesday, you said you'd meet with Judge Gorsuch. Apprarently the DC special interests told you no. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 3, 2017

On Tue, @TammyBaldwin said she'd meet w/ Gorsuch. On Thur, said she'd vote no. Apparently DC special interests told her not to meet, vote no — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 3, 2017

Media: Ask @TammyBaldwin if anyone in DC asked her not to meet with #SCOTUS nominee & just vote no. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 3, 2017

Going from saying she'd meet with Judge Gorsuch to saying she's already a no vote is suspicious. @TammyBaldwin — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 3, 2017

.@TammyBaldwin This is what a Democrat Senator with an open mind on the Supreme Court looks like: pic.twitter.com/WXPmg8dOVl — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 3, 2017

.@ScottWalker This Wisconsin Senator is standing up for the people of Wisconsin, not powerful interests in DC. https://t.co/SKv2Oim1qO — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) February 2, 2017

.@TammyBaldwin Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) said he would "carefully review and consider the record and qualifications of Neil Gorsuch.” — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 2, 2017

.@TammyBaldwin Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.): "I look forward to sitting down with Judge Gorsuch...” — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 2, 2017

.@TammyBaldwin Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) “We should support a hearing and a vote for Neil Gorsuch. It’s part of the Senate’s job.” — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 2, 2017

.@TammyBaldwin Sen. Manchin (D-WV): "let’s give the man a chance, talk to him. My goodness, don’t shut it down before we even get started." — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 2, 2017

.@TammyBaldwin Apparently pandering to liberal special interests in Washington is more important to you than listening to WI residents. https://t.co/UNnBoNToVR — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 2, 2017

.@TammyBaldwin Maybe that plays well in Madison but the rest of the state would like a Senator. https://t.co/UNnBoNToVR — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 2, 2017

Judge Gorsuch has ruled against disabled students, women’s health and worker’s right. Tell @POTUS you disapprove. https://t.co/wb9tK9SdoX — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) February 2, 2017

Your opportunity to weigh in on Gorsuch ended with your short-lived Pres campaign. Focus on fixing WI's roads and bridges. #priorities https://t.co/BYCTa1Tyds — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) February 2, 2017