Judge rejects plea deal in Lake Hallie drunken driving case

  CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin judge has rejected a plea deal that would've sent a woman to jail for six months for her ninth drunken-driving offense.
   The decision means Lisa M. Badciong will be tried on charges including driving while intoxicated ninth offense with a minor child in the vehicle.
   Court documents said Badciong was found unresponsive in her running vehicle on June 2 in a Burger King drive-thru in Lake Hallie. Police said two infants were in the back seat and a half-bottle of vodka was in the front passenger seat.
   Police said her blood-alcohol level was 0.32.
   Her attorney said Badciong was having trouble coping with her son's suicide. Prosecutors didn't want a long prison sentence, but the judge said treatment Badciong received for three such offenses in 2008 didn't work.

