LATEST: Eau Claire County undersheriff investigation completed

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An investigation on the second man in command of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department has concluded.

In a press release, Attorney Bryan Symes and Attorney Mindy Dale, both from Weld Riley, S.C., stated the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office obtained "an independent, third-party investigator in response to allegations that Dan Bresina, the county's undersheriff...may have violated one or more of Eau Claire County's policies within the Employee Policy Manual".

News 18 learned in early February when Bresina was placed on administrative leave. Both attorneys said Bresina has been placed on paid administrative leave since January. They said Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer evaluated "the totality of the information as presented by the investigator and has addressed the matter internally".

The attorneys said Bresina's administrative leave has ended and he will return to work on Monday, April 10.

Posted on February 2, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The second man in command of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department has been placed on administrative leave.

On Friday, News 18 learned Dan Bresina, Undersheriff and Captain of Field Services, was placed on administrative leave.

Here is the full statement from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department:

"The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has placed Captain Bresina on administrative leave from the department at this time. The Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Human Resources Department is reviewing several matters and will not be making further comments during this review. Further information will be made available when appropriate."

According to the department's website, Sheriff Ron Cramer hired Bresina in 1998 to serve as Sergeant in the Eau Claire County Jail. He was appointed as Undersheriff in 2010.