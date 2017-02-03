Eau Claire area community visits Altoona mosque to show support

Altoona (WQOW) - In light of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, a mosque in Altoona is receiving an outpour of support from the community.

Mahmoud Ahmed, the president of the Islamic Society of Altoona, said dozens of community members stopped in on Friday to learn about their religion and observe their prayer service. "Muslims, we are no different than anybody else," Ahmed said.

Ahmed said the community support speaks volumes, and they are amazed how many people have reached out in the last few days. Ahmed said Muslims are peace loving individuals, and it's the select few who hurt their group. "The main problem is very few of us ruins it for all of us,” Ahmed said. “It's very crucial for our, Mr. Trump, to recognize the contributions of Muslims and all the immigrants in the fabrics and the strength of this great nation."

Ahmed said he invites President Trump to visit the Altoona mosque to learn more about their faith. Ahmed said another group of community members contacted him on Friday to visit the mosque on February 10 at 12:30 p.m. He said anyone is welcome to stop in and learn more about their religion.