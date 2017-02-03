"By Your Side" campaign helps track sexual assault kits

Eau Claire (WQOW)- In 2014, more than 6,000 sexual assault kits sat untested from all across the state. Now, Attorney General Brad Schimel is doing something about it by launching the "By Your Side" campaign.

The program is aimed at helping victims of sexual assault track evidence kits. If a victim had a DNA evidence kit collected, they can now have access to tracking information to make sure it's been tested.

In September 2015, the DOJ received $4 million to get these untested kits off the shelves. Since then, Schimel's office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday only nine have been tested. Hospital staff in Eau Claire said getting these kits tested isn't just about finding a suspect, it can also provide a lot of emotional support for victims.

"Closure and validation. That's one of the things where people are processing this in their head, and they're trying to figure out what happened to them. They're worried about people not believing them but with having DNA evidence that this crime happened, this happened to this person, they can move forward and they can say look, he or she lied, the DNA evidence is there, they did this to me and it shows," said Dianne Whitehouse, the ER and sexual assault nurse examiner at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Anyone looking to find out how to begin tracking a kit or looking for more DNA testing options can call 1-800-466-6564 or visit the By Your Side website.