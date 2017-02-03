Eau Claire counselor warns about gambling addiction ahead of Super Bowl

From the multi-million dollar ads, to the beer and pizza at your own party, a lot of money is expected to be spent over the Super Bowl weekend.



2016's Super Bowl spending topped $15.5 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Of course, not all of that cash is directly stimulating the economy.



The American Gaming Association predicts fans will bet more than $4 billion on the game and most of that will be through illegal gambling.



While an office pool or a friendly wager may seem harmless, one Eau Claire addiction mental health counselor told News 18 that gambling addiction often goes unnoticed until it's too late.



"Like they say, you can't smell the lottery ticket, or the bookie ticket, or the blackjack table on them, unlike substance addiction," Ed Ramsey said. "So by the time you see it and your family sees it, probably all of your savings are gone, your home is in foreclosure and financially you're a mess."



Specialists said most gambling addictions aren't about the money, they're about the rush of winning. And many of those putting money on Sunday's big game aren't making just one bet.



Ramsey said people will wager on things like the length of the National Anthem or which way the wind is blowing that day. He said he's worked with a person that was so anxious to gamble during the Super Bowl one year, they placed a $25,000 bet on the game's coin toss.



If you, or people you love, are struggling with a gambling addiction, there are groups that can help, like Gamblers Anonymous or the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling.



Ramsey said the number of calls to the groups' hotlines increase around the Super Bowl, but he said there's always someone there to help a person in need.