Super Bowl preps keep Eau Claire store busy

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Super bowl weekend means big business for the NFL and for the stores helping fans prepare for the perfect party.

Nick Anderson, the executive team leader at Target in Eau Claire, said this weekend is one of the busiest of the year to buy TVs as many fans amp up their home theaters for the ultimate super bowl experience.

But, they've got deals on more than just flat screens and stereos. They said booze and snacks have been flying off the shelves this week as people gear up for a big football weekend, and they're ready for the rush.

"So up until the game starts, we'll be very busy in food and over here in electronics, so we're making sure to staff a few extra people in there to help our guests,” Anderson.

Target managers said even though the store's been busy, they think things would have been even busier if the Packers or the Vikings had made it to the Super Bowl.