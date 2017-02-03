Sex trafficking spikes during big events, even in Eau Claire

Super Bowl weekend isn't just a big time of the year for football fans, it's also notorious for human traffickers.



Local advocates against sex trafficking told News 18 is isn't an event itself that attracts criminal activity, it's the large crowds of people the event, like the Super Bowl, bring to any one city.



But sex trafficking isn't just a big city problem.



Jodi Emerson, with Fierce Freedom in Altoona, said they see an increase in sex-related posts to the website BackPage whenever a music festival comes through the Eau Claire area.



That's why they're working with local law enforcement and hotels to fight the problem year-round.



"This isn't the business we want in the Chippewa Valley, this isn't what we want the Chippewa Valley to be known for," Emerson said. "We want the Chippewa Valley to be known for this is a nice place to visit, we have good wholesome activities that are here."



Emerson said every year around this time officials do a National sex trafficking sting. Last year, 552 people were arrested around the time of the Super Bowl for either trying to pay, or traffick, someone for sex.