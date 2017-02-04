Local talent on display in 25th annual Winterfest

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The temperatures outside are low, but voices and spirits were high inside Memorial High School as students showcased their talents.



It was the 25th Winterfest show choir competition. Saturday, more than 1,000 students from throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota took the audience on a journey of song and dance, while competing for awards like best choreography, and best soloist performances.



Organizer Tammy Schmitz told News 18 the event is a way to show off the dancing and singing talent in our area, but also a chance to catch up with friends from far distances.



"The choirs just make it fun," Schmitz said. "These kids love each other, they get to be good friends. It is just a lot of fun for everyone involved."



Locally, students from South Middle School, Eau Claire North, Altoona and Fall Creek competed in the competition.