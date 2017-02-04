Gun show brings long-time friends together in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fans of firearms and antiques got fired up Saturday at the Eau Claire Gun Show. Some there trying to find the collectible of a lifetime.



Organizers said the event is relatively small, and most of the same people attend every year, which makes it just as much of a social event as a sale.



This show comes on the heels of a new Republican plan which would scrap the requirement for background checks on social security recipients mentally incapable of managing their own affairs.



It's something gun enthusiasts locally don't think will have much of an impact in our area, since they know almost everyone at the show and feel comfortable selling to them.



"If you are buying from a licensed firearm dealer, then you have to do paperwork," said Gary Thompson. "Otherwise, you have to abide by the federal and state laws, which as long as you are of age, a Wisconsin resident and not a felon, then you can do business."



Saturday was the final the day of the two-day sale.