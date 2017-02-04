Church expansion designed to fit growing need

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Growing faith and a bigger building were celebrated Saturday as hundreds of Hmong Christians officially opened the doors to their new expanded location for the first time.



We told you back in July when the Hmong Christian Church in Eau Claire broke ground on the $400,000 expansion, and Saturday, church members got to see the final product.



Pastor Chong Chang Her said the expansion was needed, because more Hmong families are moving to our area and becoming Christians, and they were out of space.



When the church started in 2007 there were 25 families, but in the past 10 years, it has grown to more than 50 families and more than 225 members.



The pastor told News 18 the growth is exciting and the new space will help them worship more effectively.



"We have more people, and we want to win more people," said Chong Chang Her. "We want to open to the community. We have a lot of people that need to come to Christ so that's why we put the expansion."



The new addition was dedicated Saturday through a ribbon cutting, songs and prayer.