Gov. Walker: Not running for U.S. Senate in 2018

Waukesha (WISN) -- Governor Scott Walker said on Saturday he is not running for the U.S. Senate. 

There were talks of the possibility of a Walker run this week, after the governor got into a Twitter fight with current Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin over President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch. 

During a stop in Waukesha, the governor denied he's interested in a career change. 

"Let's make it perfectly clear," Walker said, "I am not a candidate for the United States Senate. I will not be a candidate for the United States Senate. If I do anything in 2018 it will be running for reelection. I love being governor of this state." 

Senator Baldwin is up for reelection in 2018. 

