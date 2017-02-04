Pierce Co. Sheriff responds to 2 car crash in Trimbelle Township

Pierce County Sheriff's Office (Press Release) -- On Saturday February 4th, 2017 at approximately 5:24 PM the Pierce County Dispatch Center was notified of a two vehicle accident with unknown injuries on US Hwy 63 near 450th Ave in Trimbelle Township.



A 2014 Chevy Cruz was traveling northbound on US Hwy 63 and was being operated by a Phyllis L. Robey, 80 years old from Ellsworth, WI. A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling northbound on US Hwy 63 and was being operated by a Wendy M. Khorshed, 39 years old from Hammond, WI.



Ms. Khorshed was slowing down for animals in the roadway when Ms. Robey struck the back of her vehicle. Ms. Khorshed was not injured and Ms. Robey was transported by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Police Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.