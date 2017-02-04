MN man arrested in St. Croix Co. for 9th OWI - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MN man arrested in St. Croix Co. for 9th OWI

Posted:

WI State Patrol (Press Release) -- Shawn Allen Harstad, 47 years of age, from St. Cloud, Minnesota has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 9th offense.

At approximately 12:27 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th, a WI State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on an I-94 WB off-ramp, after observing it emitting sparks while being driven on one of it’s brake rotors with a tire missing.

The driver identified himself to the trooper as Shawn A. Harstad age 47, from St. Cloud, MN. A subsequent record check showed that Mr. Harstad had eight prior convictions for OWI.

