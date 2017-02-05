Super Bowl Sunday means big business for Eau Claire establishments

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For food delivery, Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the year, with 12.5 million pizzas flying out the door at pizza places nationwide.



Locally, Toppers in Eau Claire sees a 40 percent increase in business with at least two thirds of the orders being for delivery.



"Everybody can enjoy pizza and root for the game," said Toppers owner Caro Johnson. "That's what we want to do. We want to be providers of the good times."



At Toppers East, 15 employees make, bake and take pizzas to customers around the area. By the time they return to the store, another order is ready to go.



"It's an extremely stressful day," Johnson said. "Everybody wakes up ready to get going, to get it done right, to make sure the customers get the best experience that we can give them."



She said it is their own Super Bowl because business is constant from the moment they open the doors, with hundreds of customers wanting food fresh and in a timely manner.



"It stays pretty busy up until halftime," Johnson said. "Once halftime goes by, we see a nice turn back to regular business, but pregame and before halftime it's mayhem, and we love it. That is when we love it."



Area bars also reap the benefits of the big game, for fans who would rather venture out to enjoy it with other people.



I think it is really more about the experience and the atmosphere that you are going to enter when you go out on Super Bowl Sunday or any Sunday," said Monk's Bar and Grill Manager Samantha Sonnee. "We are just here to really promote a really great atmosphere."



Fans said despite the Packers not playing for the Lombardi Trophy, they still enjoy spending the Super Bowl with family and friends.



"It's the most exciting time for the biggest sport there is, in my opinion," said Eau Claire resident Adam Resnick. "You can get a bunch of people together in a room like this in a room with a bunch of TVs and friends."



