UW System launches new website on sexual violence, harassment

Madison (WQOW) – UW System recently launched a new website with services and resources to address sexual violence and harassment.

Staff with University of Wisconsin System said the new website will provide support services, reports and other online resources at the System level and across all UW campuses.

UW System President Ray Cross said in July 2014, the UW System Task Force on Sexual Violence and Harassment (Task Force) was created, which comprises of student representatives, faculty and staff from all UW campuses across Wisconsin, members from counseling and health services, legal, Title IX offices, LGBTQ services and outreach, communications, student services, law enforcement, disability services and human resources.

He said the initiative is to provide safe classroom, living and campus environments at all UW campuses.