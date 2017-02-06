Eau Claire airport sees an increase in passenger traffic in 2016

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The number of people using the Chippewa Valley regional airport is soaring to new heights.

Charity Zich, the director at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, said more than 41,000 people arrived at and departed from the airport in 2016, which is up nine percent from the previous year. And, that's despite the number of flights decreasing by six percent as United Airlines dropped one of the afternoon flights on Saturdays.

Zich said the increase is because people are looking at the cost and time benefit of flying out of a local airport. "It seems like the community is starting to see our 'skip the drive, and save' message, which is really talking about people considering the total cost of travel, not just their airfare, but the cost to drive and park and recognizing that those expenses are much lower when they are using their local facility,” Zich said.

Zich said the airport recently launched a cost comparison calculator on its website. It allows you to compare the cost of a local flight and travel expenses to the cost of flying out of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport.

Eau Claire (Press Release) - Annual airline passenger numbers are in for 2016. Total airline passengers arriving and departing the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport increased 9% for 2016 when compared to the same time period in 2015. This increase is even more impressive with a 6% reduction in the number of scheduled flights.

The airport’s United Express carrier also reported a 97% completion factor with only 3% of flights canceled.

“Now more than ever, passengers are experiencing better airfares and destination opportunities with United Airlines. With the reliability United demonstrated in 2016, travelers can have confidence that flying locally is one of the best ways to begin their trip,” states Airport Director, Charity Zich. “We continue to encourage the public to check airfare from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport first and compare it with the true cost of flying from another airport.”

The Airport recently unveiled a new cost calculator tool that allows passengers to measure the true cost of travel including the additional expenses of driving and parking. The cost calculator tool is available on the airport website at www.chippewavalleyairport.com.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is an FAA certified commercial service airport located in Eau Claire, WI. The airport is owned by Eau Claire County and operated by Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Businesses at the airport offer commercial service flights, on-demand charter flights, emergency medical transportation, flight instruction, sightseeing tours, aircraft rental, aircraft maintenance, car rentals, and a full service restaurant.

An economic impact study conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicates that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport provided over $72.1 million in economic output, supported 458 jobs and contributed $15.3 million in wage income to the local and state economy in 2014.