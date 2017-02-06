Marathon Co. man dies in fatal snowmobile accident - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Marathon Co. man dies in fatal snowmobile accident

Posted:

Clark County (WQOW) – On Saturday, shortly after 1 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a report of a snowmobile accident near Hi Line Avenue, south of County Highway K in the Township of Unity.

Police said 62-year-old Dennis H. Geiger, from Colby, was traveling west on a snowmobile trail and left the trail at a slight curve, struck a tree and ejected him and a minor passenger. They said Geiger and his passenger were both wearing helmets.

Police said Geiger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. Police said this is the first snowmobile fatality in Clark County for 2017.

